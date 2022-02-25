2 Derby County selection dilemmas Wayne Rooney is facing ahead of Luton showdown

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Millwall earlier this week, Derby County are in desperate need of a victory this weekend in order to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation to League One later this year.

As a result of Reading’s victory over Birmingham City, the Rams are now eight points adrift of safety in the Championship standings.

Set to face a Luton outfit who have won four of their last five league games, Derby know that they will need to step up to the mark at Kenilworth Road if they are to secure a positive result in this fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Millwall, it will be interesting to see whether Rams manager Wayne Rooney opts to make any alterations to his squad tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 2 Derby selection dilemmas that Rooney is facing ahead of the club’s showdown with Luton…

Will Colin Kazim-Richards be handed a start in this fixture?

After missing four league games due to a calf injury, Colin Kazim-Richards made his return to action in the second-half of the club’s clash with Millwall.

Although he was unable to help his side seal a point in this fixture, the forward has recently demonstrated some signs of promise as he has scored three goals in his last seven Championship appearances.

If Rooney is willing to alter his formation to incorporate two strikers, Kazim-Richards may line up alongside Luke Plange.

Alternatively, the forward could be deployed as a substitute for the 17th time this season if Derby are in need of a goal in the closing stages of their showdown with Luton.

Could Richard Stearman return to the side after his recent suspension?

Another player who will be pushing for a place in Derby’s starting eleven is Richard Stearman who recently returned to the club’s match-day squad after serving a three-match suspension for a red card that he was shown during his side’s defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Stearman will be determined to redeem himself in the Rams’ showdown with Luton by delivering the goods on Saturday.

Having played 367 games at this level during his career, Stearman’s wealth of Championship experience could prove to be useful for Derby as they look to secure a vital victory over the Hatters.

If he is handed the nod to start by Rooney, the defender will have to produce a positive performance in order to justify his selection.