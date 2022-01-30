2 Derby County selection dilemmas Wayne Rooney is facing ahead of Birmingham clash

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon when they host Birmingham City at Pride Park.

The Rams suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend as they missed out on the opportunity to close the gap between them and safety in this particular fixture.

Currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, Derby will move to within five points of Reading who have lost their last six games in all competitions.

After witnessing his side’s display against Forest, it will be intriguing to see whether Wayne Rooney opts to make any alterations to the club’s starting eleven today.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Derby selection dilemmas Rooney is facing ahead of his side’s clash with Birmingham…

Should Luke Plange be handed an opportunity to showcase his talent in this fixture?

Since bursting onto the scene by scoring in his second senior appearance for Derby, Luke Plange has featured for the club in their last five league fixtures.

Utilised as a substitute by Rooney in the Rams’ meeting with Forest, the forward will be determined to reclaim a place in the club’s side today.

However, when you consider that Colin Kazim-Richards has scored three goals in his last five appearances, Plange may have to settle for a place on a bench.

If he is introduced by Rooney in the latter stages of today’s clash, Plange could bolster his chances of securing a place in the club’s starting eleven for the club’s upcoming fixtures if he delivers an eye-catching display at Pride Park.

Will Krystian Bielik finally make his long-awaited return to action this afternoon?

Krystian Bielik stepped up his road to recovery by featuring for Derby’s Under-23 side earlier this month and could now be in line to make his return to the club’s match-day squad for their meeting with Birmingham.

Rooney revealed in his pre-match press conference for this fixture that the Poland international may be included in the Rams’ squad for this afternoon’s fixture.

Before suffering a serious knee injury last year, Bielik managed to average a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.53 in the Championship as he featured as a centre-back and as a defensive midfielder for Derby.

Whilst Bielik is unlikely to start against the Blues, Rooney may hand him a brief cameo appearance if he feels as if the former Arsenal man is now ready to play at senior level again.