2 Derby County players whose contract situations should be a priority

It has been a relatively promising campaign for Derby County in League One so far.

After a turbulent few years which saw administration, relegation from the Championship with a 21-point deduction and numerous failed takeover attempts, the Rams seem to be in good hands and stable again under the ownership of David Clowes.

Liam Rosenior was appointed interim manager in the summer following Wayne Rooney’s resignation and with only a handful of contracted players, he was forced to rebuild the squad.

He made some smart additions including the likes of Joe Wildsmith, James Chester, Tom Barkhuizen, James Collins and David McGoldrick.

But Rosenior surprisingly left the club in September despite sitting seventh in the table at the time and was replaced by Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.

The 49-year-old has made an encouraging start to life at Pride Park and the Rams are firmly in play-off contention as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.

But whose contract situations should be a priority for Warne to sort?

Jason Knight

Knight’s current contract expires this summer and he is one of the Rams’ most saleable assets.

The 21-year-old was a consistent performer for the club in the Championship and is a player who is more than capable of playing above the level that Derby are currently playing at.

He was linked with Burnley and Leeds United in January and was reportedly valued at £8m, showing how highly-rated he is.

Injuries have limited his minutes so far this season but if he can find his form again, he is likely to attract interest.

With only months left on his deal, the Rams would be in an incredibly vulnerable position should anyone come in for him in January and they risk losing him in the summer.

Given the club’s well-documented financial issues in the past, they need to ensure that they get the maximum possible income should he leave.

But Warne will surely be keen to keep hold of him for the promotion push, so getting Knight tied down makes sense for both football and financial reasons.

Curtis Davies

Davies is another whose contract runs out at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old has a long association with the Rams having signed from Hull City in 2017.

He has won plenty of admirers among the fan base for his committed performances and sticking with the club following relegation.

Davies is also the captain of the side, but he has missed large parts of this season through injury.

Given his age, there are question marks over his fitness and how many games he will be able to play moving forward, meaning Warne has a big decision to make this summer.

He may be a useful character to keep around the squad and a coaching role could even be a possibility.