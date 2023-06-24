After seeing their promotion ambitions vanish in heartbreaking fashion on the final day, Derby County are poised for a significant summer and face a series of big decisions going into next season.

While there are many players who can be assured to orchestrate a telling impact across the upcoming 2023/24 League One campaign, others are aligned with a more uncertain future at this point in their careers.

Here are the two Derby players who currently find themselves at a career crossroads.

Liam Thompson

A product of the Rams' academy, the midfielder broke onto the scene and impressed to form part of a sole beacon of light as Derby were relegated from the Championship the season before last, alongside other youth-intergrated talent such as Malcolm Ebowei, Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin.

Indeed, he started 19 times that year, but evidently unfancied by Paul Warne, the 21-year-old has endured a tough time of it since.

He only started once in the league last season before heading out on loan to fifth-tier Scunthorpe United in March, where injuries would restrict him to just three appearances.

Now back at Derby, Thompson may have to look elsewhere for regular first-team opportunities given the strength in depth that Warne possesses in centre midfield, with the likes of Conor Hourihane, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Korey Smith all firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

There is clearly talent there, but that does not seem likely of being fulfilled at Pride Park and it probably makes sense for both parties if he moves on this summer.

Tom Barkhuizen

Another player whose stock has fallen in recent times, Barkhuizen arrived in Derbyshire last summer accompanied by a degree of excitement courtesy of his prior Championship credentials at Preston North End, but he is yet to really match the expectations on a consistent basis.

A pacy, direct winger capable of stretching defences and driving his team up the pitch, the 29-year-old has naturally delivered fleeting moments of quality, although it just has not happened enough.

Having been a reliable operator in the second-tier, Derby supporters would have no doubted harbored hopes for a better overall return than just four goals and five assists in the league.

He played 41 times in League One, although just 26 of those were starts as he lost his status as an out-and-out starter as the season wore on.

Barkhuizen ended up starting only two of his side's final ten matches, thus opening up the door of uncertainty.

It makes you wonder if he is still a firm part of Warne's plans for next season, where Derby will aspire to have an even-stronger squad capable of going all the way.

It would be hard to contest that his performances for Derby have justified that, and they may well be looking to reinforce the wide areas.

At 29, though, he will not want to be playing a bit-part role and if there is no longer the guarantee of starting matches with regularity, it would not come as any form of shock to see Barkhuizen move on after just a year at the club.