2 Derby County players who you’d imagine will want to leave Pride Park this summer for pastures new

Derby County would have liked to be safe in the Championship for another season by now, but they remain looking dangerously over their shoulder with just five games to play.

The Rams have won just once in their last 10 matches and the pressure is on Wayne Rooney to deliver some crucial results to end his first half-season in charge of the club.

Rooney could have some major money to play with to strengthen his squad this summer should they stay up, but if Rotherham win a few more of their games in hand, the relegation battle with Derby involved could go down right to the wire.

A couple of players may already be looking past the season though and into the summer, and their futures may lie away from Pride Park.

Let’s look at two of those who could be heading out of the exit door come the end of the current campaign.

Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn was an expensive purchase in 2018 for £5 million from Ipswich Town, but at the time he was seen as a hot commodity having netted 16 goals and bagging 11 assists the season prior.

The Scot failed to hit double figures in his first season, scoring nine Championship goals before netting 12 the following campaign, but this current season can only be described as a failure.

Waghorn has scored just three times, been sent off once and his general performances have gone downhill.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it would be a surprise if the Rams were to retain him based on his performance levels this season.

22 facts about Derby County’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club's original colours were amber, chocolate and blue? Genuine Fake

Craig Forsyth

Forsyth has a decision to make this summer – does he want to remain second-choice behind the promising Lee Buchanan or does he want to get minutes elsewhere in his final few years as a pro?

The 32-year-old has played 15 times this season and it’s up for debate as to whether he should be playing for a club that has aspirations of the Premier League.

Derby will want to be at the top end of the Championship next season and they won’t want to carry any passengers – so Forsyth may look at departing with a year left on his deal.