2 Derby County players who will surely want to escape Pride Park before the deadline

The season hasn’t started the way either Derby County or Phillip Cocu will have hoped.

The Rams have not been helped by a string of attacking injuries but back-to-back defeats is a disappointing way to start the Championship campaign.

Cocu looks to have made some smart signings in the summer window and will be hoping that they can help to turn things around.

With around three weeks to go until the window closes, more arrivals may be on their way and some players could be set for the exit door.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two Derby players that will surely want to escape before the deadline…

Kelle Roos

This may sound a bit over the top but it looks set to be a very frustrating campaign for the Dutchman should he remain at Pride Park for 2020/21.

The Dutchman lost the battle for the number one jersey to Leicester City loanee Ben Hamer for long stretches last term and the arrival of David Marshall, a proven keeper and safe pair of hands at this level, would indicate he looks set to be resigned to the role of back-up.

There is also young shot-stoppers Henrich Ravas and summer signing Emmanuel Idem to contend with. The 28-year-old could surely be first-choice elsewhere and now would be a fantastic time to move – as a year on the bench could mean his stock drops lower.

Florian Jozefzoon

If Jozefzoon harboured any small hopes of a resurgence this term, the recent arrivals of Jordan Ibe and Kamil Jozwiak will surely have put those to bed.

It’s been a frustrating few seasons for the winger, who may have felt Cocu’s arrival last summer would see mean more opportunities but instead has struggled to get a look in.

The 29-year-old looks set for another season as an outcast if he remains at Pride Park for the new season and at his age that’s surely the last thing he is hoping for.

He’s proven himself useful as both a goalscorer and a creator in the past, a fresh start elsewhere could be the catalyst needed for him to kick-start his career.