They've been dragged through the mud in recent years, but there have been signs during the 2022-23 League One season that Derby County are on their way back up.

Since being put into administration in September 2021 by previous owner Mel Morris after failed takeovers from the likes of Erik Alonso and Sheikh Khaled, it has been a downward spiral for the Rams who were deducted points despite good valiant on the pitch and were eventually relegated to the third tier of English football last season.

It was only after their relegation was confirmed though that they found solace and a new owner in the form of lifelong fan and businessman David Clowes, and he has been trying to right the wrongs of the previous few years at Pride Park.

Despite being restricted in the transfer market, Clowes was able to bring in several experienced players and then also hired Paul Warne as manager from Rotherham United, and going into the final nine matches of the current campaign, Derby sit in the play-off spots and are four points clear of the chasing pack.

A significant chunk of their squad was brought in during the previous summer transfer window, but which of the club's players may be seeking an exit in the coming months before the 2023-24 season begins? Let's take a look at TWO individiuals who could be considering it...

Jason Knight

Having been a Derby player since 2017 when he was plucked from Irish side Cabinteely, Knight has been a loyal servant since his breakthrough in the 2019-20 season - he's experienced some highs but terrible lows for a young player.

Yet despite being a very talented midfielder and a Republic of Ireland international, Knight has been shifted around a number of positions, including at right-back earlier in the season for a period of time, and that - as well as Derby potentially not being promoted back to the Championship this season - could see the 22-year-old potentially seek a move away.

His contract expires this summer but Derby will almost certainly take up the option to extend it by a further year - that will mean though that he has only one year remaining going into the 2023-24 season.

If still in League One, it will perhaps be best to cash in on Knight for a very healthy sum of money - that is if he wants to further his career of course.

Eiran Cashin

Some of the older heads in the Derby squad could be let go of this summer when their contracts expire, but one player Warne will not want to lose is Cashin.

A graduate of the Rams academy system having joined in 2009, Cashin made his debut for the club in December 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet under Wayne Rooney at the time.

He has since been pretty much an ever-present in the back line since the final few months of the 2021-22 season and he has showed maturity beyond his years to put in the level of performances he has done.

Naturally, if Derby aren't promoted this season then Cashin could look to further himself as he looks to progress in his career - both at club level and internationally for the Republic of Ireland - and he would be one of the assets that you could see Derby being able to cash in on and re-invest.

Cashin would deserve a move to the Championship if it's one he seeks - he is contracted at County until 2024 so going into next season he would only have one year left on his deal as well.