2 Derby County players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Pride Park

It could be something of a challenging end to the season for Derby County.

Sitting 19th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone, the Rams are still far from guaranteed Championship football for next season.

But while the main priority for those associated with the club ought to be ensuring they do avoid the drop into League One for the 2021/22 campaign, there may be some players within Wayne Rooney’s squad, who may already be thinking about a move away from Pride Park in the not too distant future.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two Derby player who may well be thinking about the prospect of securing their departure from the Rams, in the summer transfer window.

Louie Sibley

Following his breakthrough campaign at Derby last season, the past few months have not been quite as fruitful for Sibley at Pride Park.

Having come in for some criticism from Rooney for his all-round contribution to games in recent weeks, you wonder if the young midfielder may be tempted to look for a move elsewhere, in the summer, if he feels he is being unfairly singled out by his current manager.

Indeed, having also been linked with Premier League Leeds last summer, Sibley may also feel as though he has the ability to play at a higher level than Derby are currently at, particularly if they do suffer relegation zone to League One.

Can you get 18/18 on this Derby County shirt sponsor quiz?

1 of 18 Who was Derby's first ever shirt sponsor? Bass Brewery Patrick Fly British Midland BPCC

Martyn Waghorn

Another Derby player who has come in for a considerable amount of criticism from Rooney recently, is Martyn Waghorn.

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Stoke on Saturday, Rooney revealed that Waghorn’s absence from the matchday squad for that game was down to his behaviour in the lead up to that game.

That is something that may not bode well for Waghorn in terms of his opportunities over the coming months, and with his contract at Pride Park expiring this summer, the 31-year-old could now be facing a battle to secure a new deal as a result of that current situation, meaning he may well need to consider options elsewhere for next season.