2 Derby County players who may never put on a Rams shirt again and why

Derby County are facing an uncertain summer, with another failed takeover occurring recently and a potential points deduction hanging over their heads after the EFL won their appeal against the club.

There’s never a dull day at Pride Park as was proven when the Rams drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the Championship season, but that was just the start of the drama.

Days later, the club pulled out of takover talks with Spaniard Erik Alonso, so Mel Morris is now back to square one in his attempts to find a buyer for County.

The squad needs some work done to it as well with many additions needed to turn the Rams from a relegation-threatened outfit, but there may be a few players in the current squad who don’t play for the club again – let’s look at two of them.

Kelle Roos

The Dutch stopper signed for Derby in 2014 but he didn’t get his league bow for the club until 2019, owing to an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson.

Roos has played 52 times over the last three seasons in the Championship and towards the end of this past season he deputised for David Marshall as he struggled with injury himself.

Derby only won two of the 14 games Roos played in last season and fans were less than impressed at some of his performances – with just one year left on his contract it would be no shock for Rooney to try and find a new player to challenge Marshall for the starting jersey and for Roos to be either frozen out or sold.

Martyn Waghorn

Derby have seemingly not announced their retained list whatsoever, but Football Insider believe that they’re keen to keep the 31-year-old striker around despite only scoring five goals in the entirety of the last Championship campaign.

The Rams haven’t had the greatest returns on their £5 million investment on 2018, and now that he’s the wrong side of 30 it would be a shock if Derby are offering him bumper terms to stay.

There’s apparent interest from Cardiff City in his signature but also from Ipswich Town – the club who received a handsome amount of money to sell Waghorn.

With no new deal announced yet for the striker, Waghorn could be waving bye bye to Pride Park this summer.