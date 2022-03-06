2 Derby County players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Derby County are moving towards the summer transfer window while still facing something of an uncertain future.

With the club still searching for a buyer to take them out of administration, there are plenty of questions that remain around whether the club will exist for the 2022/23 campaign.

Even if, as is the hope, a buyer is found to keep the club going, there is still a possibility the Rams will be a League One team.

Wayne Rooney’s side currently five points from safety in the Championship, having already had 21 deducted as a result of their financial issues.

As a result, there are plenty of the Rams’ players who may be wondering whether they will still be at the club beyond the end of this season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two members of Derby’s current squad, who may be eyeing up a move elsewhere as we approach the summer transfer market.

Tom Lawrence

Derby’s captain has been a key figure in giving the club a chance of avoiding relegation this season, but that may not be enough to keep him at Pride Park beyond the end of this season.

With the quality that Lawrence has shown this season, he is unlikely to be willing to drop down to League One for the 2022/23 campaign, when he is at the stage of his career when he could be pushing up the pyramid, and he has been linked with several other Championship clubs in recent months.

Given he is apparently one of the club’s highest earners, Derby may also need to move Lawrence on in the summer, in order to help ease some of the financial burden that the club are currently under.

Festy Ebosele

One of Derby’s undisputed breakthrough players this season, Ebosele is another the Rams could find it hard to hold of come the summer.

The excititing young full-back is out of contract at the end of this season, and even at just 19-years-old, he will feel that he has shown the ability this season to suggest that he should be moving up the pyramid, rather than down, if the Rams were to suffer relegation.

Indeed, with Serie A side Udinese having already been in contact with Derby about a potential deal for Ebosele, the teenager will be aware of the fact that he has opportunities elsewhere, and could relish a move to test himself in a high profile and potentially lucrative move to the Italian top-flight.