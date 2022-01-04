2 Derby County players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Derby County have played some superb football this season despite their current off-field predicaments but with the side short on funds, they may have to part ways with a few players this month.

It seems as though most players at Pride Park could be up for grabs during the winter window, with Wayne Rooney’s side needing as much money as they can to help try and clear their debts.

Of course, the Championship side won’t want to lose players, especially when they are performing so well. Despite their points deductions, the Rams have managed to close the gap on Barnsley above them and could even think about pulling away from the relegation places to boot.

The side though may have to face several players heading out of the exit door this month – and here are two who could depart the club.

1. Tom Lawrence

One name that has been heavily linked with the exit door is Tom Lawrence, who is one of the biggest earners at Pride Park.

The forward has proven to be a solid player at Championship level but it is teams higher up the football pyramid who are willing to try and seal a deal for him during this winter window. As reported by Football League World, there are three top flight teams who are keeping tabs on him and could part with a small fee this month to try and secure a deal.

It likely wouldn’t cost much to tempt Lawrence away this month either, with his deal set to run out at the end of the season. Derby right now are in no position to offer him similar terms to extend his deal and would be better served selling him on to free up some space in the wage cap to boot.

Add in the fact that the player himself could potentially swap a drop down to League One for a crack at the Premier League and it would arguably seem like a no-brainer for Lawrence if a bid did come in for his services.

2. Lee Buchanan

Another name that has been readily linked with a move away from Pride Park is Lee Buchanan who, because of his age and his ability in the second tier, means that he is an attractive proposition for many.

The 20-year-old could fetch a significant fee, one that would massively help out Derby right now, so they may be resigned to accepting it. If a fee hits seven figures, then the Rams would definitely have to take it into consideration.

The team that looks most likely to try and test the waters with a bid is Nottingham Forest, who could be lining up another winter window bid for his services as reported by The Sun.

There’s been an interest in the past and it looks like it could be renewed in this window – and that means he could be tempted away from the club.