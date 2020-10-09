2 Derby County players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

Derby County have had a slow start to proceedings in the Championship but their result against Norwich City will have gone down well and they’ll be looking to kick on after the international break.

The Rams are still looking for a striker with a week left in the transfer window and it remains to be seen if they are successful but some good signings have already been made and Phillip Cocu will be pleased with that.

Meanwhile, there’s surely now scope for players to leave the club in the final week of the window in one capacity or another so, with that said, here are two players we can reasonably see leaving Pride Park between now and the end of the market next Friday…

Florian Jozefzoon

Florian Jozefzoon is perhaps the forgotten man at Pride Park and it looks as though he won’t be involved much again this season if he stays at the club.

He looked a very decent signing when he first arrived at the club but he has fallen down the pecking order and further signings in his position this transfer window have knocked him back further.

It would make sense for him to move if he can.

Josh Shonibare

Shonibare could well benefit from a loan this season and start upping the number of minutes he is getting in the senior game.

He’s a decent young footballer and earlier in the window, there was a report that Oxford United were among the clubs looking a loan deal for him.

Nothing has developed since but it would be no surprise to see him get a loan somewhere by next Friday.

