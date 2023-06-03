It was a disappointing end to the season for Derby County in League One.

Despite spending much of the season in the play-off places, the Rams dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign, with Peterborough United claiming the final spot.

Manager Paul Warne says his squad needs a major rebuild this summer and there have been a number of high-profile departures from the club as long-serving captain Curtis Davies and experienced defenders James Chester and Richard Stearman all left following the expiry of their contracts.

The Rams activated their option in midfielder Jason Knight's contract and remain in talks with goalkeeper Scott Loach and striker David McGoldrick, while loanees Haydon Roberts, Lewis Dobbin, Harvey White, Tony Springett and Luke McGee will all return to their parent clubs.

Ahead of what is set to be a busy summer at Pride Park, we looked at two players who could potentially be following Davies, Chester and Stearman out the exit door.

Which players could be leaving Derby County this summer?

Jason Knight

While the Rams have activated their option to extend Knight's contract, it is far from guaranteed that he will remain at the club.

Derby are said to be bracing themselves for offers for the Irishman this summer and he has previously attracted interest from Burnley and Leeds United.

The Times claimed that the Rams valued Knight at £8 million last January, but it is unlikely they will be able to command such a significant fee with just one year remaining on his contract and with the club now in League One.

Knight was one of the star performers for Paul Warne's side this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, but he also impressed for the Rams in the Championship and would be more than capable of making the step up to the second tier.

It would be no surprise to see the Republic of Ireland international attract attention this summer and after failing to win promotion, it could be difficult for Derby to keep hold of him.

Louie Sibley

The Rams could also be vulnerable to losing midfielder Sibley this summer.

Sibley has established himself as a regular for the Rams in recent years after coming through their academy.

The 21-year-old scored six goals and registered two assists in 52 appearances in all competitions this season and his versatility proved incredibly useful for Warne's side, featuring in midfield and at left-back.

Football Insider reported that Coventry City were considering a move for Sibley last summer along with a number of other Championship clubs, while Leeds had previously been interested.

Like Knight, Sibley has also demonstrated his ability in the second tier and as he enters the last year of his contract, it remains to be seen whether any club decides to test the Rams' resolve over the coming months.