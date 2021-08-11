2 Derby County players who could leave Pride Park before the 31st August transfer deadline

It is expected to be a busy end to the month for Derby County as Wayne Rooney desperately tries to add to his squad.

The Rams have managed to bring in four players so far this summer, with Curtis Davies, Ryan Allsop and Richard Stearman putting pen to paper before Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

Ravel Morrison then became summer signing number four shortly before the game, with the midfielder scoring on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Salford City in the League Cup last night.

But Rooney is by no means done strengthening his squad. The manager is desperate for progress off the pitch to allow him to make changes on it.

There is the possibility of one of two players leaving before the end of the transfer window, too.

Here, we take a look at a couple who could leave before the end of the month…

Louie Sibley

Reading, like Derby, are going through a bit of difficulty off the pitch at the moment and will hope for progress as soon as possible.

The Royals have recently been linked with a move for Sibley, however, with the young midfielder said to be on their radar, as per the Reading Chronicle.

Sibley has been in and out of the team since Rooney became manager, and made only 10 starts in the Championship last season.

If the Royals happen to come in with an offer, it will be interesting to see how the Rams respond.

Graeme Shinnie

Shinnie has been a key player for Derby over the last couple of teams, and his performances often kept them going at times last term.

But you wouldn’t put it past the ambitious Ipswich Town to display yet another signal of intent by landing the Scot this summer.

It has been reported that Shinnie is on Ipswich’s radar, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, and the Tractor Boys have already recruited really well this summer.

Again, if an offer came in, could Derby resist temptation?