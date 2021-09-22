2 Derby County players who could do with being loaned out in January

Considering the current situation Derby County are in right now with their imminent administration, loaning players out is probably quite low down on the second-tier side’s agenda at this stage.

You also have to look at their current squad depth in certain areas after only being allowed to make five signings during the previous transfer window.

Five may not seem like a bad number, but they had six loan signings last season alone that they no longer have at their disposal and many first-teamers including Martyn Waghorn and Jordon Ibe have left the club since the end of last term.

Are these 22 Derby County stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Derby County finished last season with 44 Championship points? Real Fake

This has left the Rams looking threadbare in certain positions under Wayne Rooney, something they may not be able to rectify in the January transfer window in their current financial situation and the rules they are likely to be operating under with that.

One positive they can look towards is the fact they have a talented young squad with the likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Lee Buchanan and Louie Sibley all proving to be key players for the East Midlands side in recent times – and not just because of their lack of options.

All have earned their right to play regularly in the Championship – and there’s one more man who could become a vital asset at some point with another loan spell under his belt. There’s also another player who would benefit from a temporary spell, although he’s one of the more experienced members of the squad at Pride Park.

We take a look at the unidentified duo below.

Jack Stretton

This loan deal going through very much depends on whether they are able to recruit another striker to come in and cover for the 19-year-old who could gain more senior football elsewhere.

He opened the scoring against Peterborough United in their 2-1 league loss last month, although he may only get the chance to operate at third or four-tier level for his secondary temporary spell, with teams in both divisions potentially prepared to take a chance on him.

The Scottish youth international plied his trade with National League outfit Stockport County in March earlier this year, but after recording eight goals in ten Premier League 2 appearances and scoring a brace in the same competition last night against West Ham United, you could definitely argue he deserves a shot in the EFL.

He may get the occasional minutes for Derby as a substitute and in the FA Cup to give some of the senior players a rest, but that alone won’t be the best path for his development and he needs an extended period of time with another club where he’s going to play regularly.

Playing senior football is a different kettle of fish to under-23 matches, so that time away from Pride Park to learn his trade could be beneficial. But this is on the condition they recruit another forward to help the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Sam Baldock in attack, with the former expected to be back fit before the January transfer window opens.

David Marshall

A permanent move away may be the best option for David Marshall who doesn’t seem to have a future at Wayne Rooney’s side, with the Manchester United legend opting to bring in another goalkeeper when they arguably didn’t need to strengthen that area with the Scottish international and Kelle Roos as options and the Rams only having a limited number of spaces in their squad to fill in line with EFL rules.

Ryan Allsop is a talented shot-stopper, but there were other areas they seriously needed to address first before recruiting the released Wycombe Wanderers man.

Marshall’s national manager Steve Clarke identified his lack of first-team action as the reason why he was omitted from Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers earlier this month – a real fall from grace for the 36-year-old who was their first-choice goalkeeper at the European Championships in the summer.

If a permanent move can’t be negotiated, a loan would probably satisfy the goalkeeper just to get away from life at Pride Park and who would blame him after falling out of favour at his current side?

A temporary spell north of the border back in his home nation would probably be his ideal move, although it remains to be seen whether a Scottish Premiership side would move for him.