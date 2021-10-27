2 Derby County players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

The January transfer window could go one of two ways for Championship side Derby County.

Getting the worst-case scenario out of the way first, they could be forced to cash in on some of their most treasured assets if a takeover fails to go through before then, something that could realistically happen even with firm interest from US businessman Chris Kirchner.

Or it could be a reasonably successful period for the East Midlands side, potentially being able to bring in numerous players with their clear lack of squad depth and have an owner who is ready to invest wisely in the second-tier side’s quest to stay afloat in the division.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Derby County players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Who does former Derby County man Martyn Waghorn play for now? Coventry City Lincoln City Ipswich Town Norwich City

Whether they will remain under strict transfer embargo rules remains to be seen if a takeover does go through, but their short-term aim has to be survival considering their current situation, regardless of whether they need to sell some of their best players or not.

This uncertainty will make January a fascinating period for Derby – and whilst there could be several positives to come from the upcoming window – it won’t all be plain sailing for a side that have a number of players out of contract next summer and their potential relegation could play a part in their ability to retain players.

Ahead of the start of 2022, with many sides potentially prepared to take advantage of Wayne Rooney’s side’s financial situation, we take a look at two of their players who could attract major interest in the coming months.

Lee Buchanan

As a talented 20-year-old, Buchanan will undoubtedly be the subject of interest in January after being monitored by multiple clubs in the summer.

Derby’s arch-rivals Nottingham Forest reportedly had three separate bids rejected for the full-back during the previous window, although Steve Cooper’s men may now turn their attention towards recruiting a new striker after seeing left wing-back Max Lowe arrive from Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal.

A £2m package from the Reds wasn’t enough to lure the 20-year-old away from Pride Park just a couple of months ago, but with the player’s contract running out next summer and the Rams at risk of only receiving a compensation fee for him if he fails to sign a new deal, new owners or the club’s administrators might be tempted to cash in on him for around the same price in January.

Whether a team will come in for him remains to be seen, but The Sun reported at the end of last week that former Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are continuing to monitor his situation, with club official Mick Doherty sent to scout him around a fortnight ago.

Whether the East Midlands outfit stay afloat in the Championship or not could have a huge influence on whether he remains at the club, so he may decide to wait it out until the end of the campaign if no acceptable offers come in at the start of 2022.

Louie Sibley

The 20-year-old, who has only been out of his teens since last month, has been the subject of interest from Premier League sides Leeds United and West Ham United in the past.

Championship rivals Reading were also reported to be interested in a move for Sibley, although a permanent move was unlikely to happen with the Royals’ own transfer embargo in the summer and the severe lack of depth in the Rams’ squad.

With the second-tier side still in turmoil, ex-professional forward Kevin Phillips has backed Leeds to secure a cut-price deal for the 20-year-old, a package much less than the £10m Derby were previously demanding for his services.

The Whites would be getting a talented young player who still has a lot of room for improvement and has heavily benefitted from playing alongside the likes of Tom Lawrence and Ravel Morrison – and considering previous top target Lewis O’Brien has recently signed a new contract at Huddersfield Town – they may now turn their attentions to another Championship gem instead.

However, Sibley’s contract doesn’t run out until 2024, so that and the midfielder’s versatility will strengthen Rooney’s side’s hand at the negotiation table.