2 Derby County player dilemmas Wayne Rooney has to weigh up pre-Barnsley

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they head to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

The Rams suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers last weekend as Ben Brereton Diaz netted a brace for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Currently seven points adrift of safety in the second-tier, Derby know that they will need to pick up victories on a regular basis if they are to avoid relegation in 2022.

The Rams will move above Barnsley in the Championship standings if they beat the Yorkshire-based outfit on Tuesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO player dilemmas Derby manager Wayne Rooney will have to weigh up ahead of this particular clash.

Should Rooney recall Colin Kazim-Richards to the club’s starting eleven?

When you consider that Derby were relatively toothless up-front during their showdown with Blackburn, it could be argued that Rooney ought to consider handing Colin Kazim-Richards a start in tomorrow’s fixture.

Whilst it would be somewhat of a shock if Tom Lawrence is dropped for this clash, his team-mate Kamil Jozwiak may make way for Kazim-Richards as the Poland international has yet to score for his side this season.

After demonstrating some signs of promise during a cameo display for Derby last weekend, Kazim-Richards will be determined to rediscover the form that he illustrated last season as he ended this particular campaign as the club’s top-scorer in the Championship.

By firing his side to victory on Tuesday, the forward could potentially establish himself as a mainstay in the club’s starting eleven.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Derby County academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Is it worth giving Festy Ebosele the opportunity to impress in this fixture?

A product of the club’s youth academy, Festy Ebosele has featured on seven occasions for his side in the Championship during the current campaign.

Capable of playing as a full-back and as a winger, the 19-year-old showed some real signs of promise against Blackburn as a substitute as he completed three successful dribbles at Pride Park (as per WhoScored).

A talented player who could make considerable strides in terms of his development if he features regularly in the coming months for Derby, Ebosele will be determined to prove his worth to Rooney.

If the Rams boss is willing to give the teenager the chance to impress against Barnsley, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ebosele goes on to produce an eye-catching display at Oakwell.