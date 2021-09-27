2 Derby County headaches Wayne Rooney has after 1-0 defeat v Sheffield United

Despite a spirited fight from Derby County after Kelle Roos saw red in the 57th minute, Billy Sharp’s 90th minute penalty earned Sheffield United all three points at Bramall Lane.

Sharp, who was fouled by the onrushing Roos after he had latched onto Oliver Norwood’s lofted through ball, expertly struck from 12 yards to take The Blades into the top half of the table after Curtis Davies handled the ball in the area.

The Rams have been docked 12 points as a result of entering administration, meaning they are current occupiers of bottom-spot in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now won two, drawn four, and lost three in their opening nine games of this second-tier campaign.

Here, we take a look at two headaches that Rooney will have after their narrow defeat at Bramall Lane.

Goalkeeping dilemma

Losing a goalkeeper because of a red card is never great, but Derby have two competent options in David Marshall and Ryan Allsop within their ranks.

Allsop has been playing deputy to Roos this season, and it was the 29-year-old who was substituted in on Saturday.

However, Marshall is a goalkeeper stacked with domestic and international experience, meaning they are both worthy options for the vacant starting spot.

It is not often that a club has three strong, senior options in goal, but Rooney now has a big decision to make.

Improving goalscoring capabilities

Derby have scored a mere three goals in their last six games, and whilst Sam Baldock and Co. have not performed badly, Rooney may look to freshen up his attacking reinforcements.

Jack Stretton has caused problems when coming on from the bench thus far, with his energetic and intelligent runs in behind the opposing defence being something that does not just benefit him, but also his teammates.

Kamil Jozwiak could also come back into the side after a couple of games on the bench.

He is an exciting, tricky winger, and with Stretton in the side stretching a defence’s backline, he might be afforded more time on the ball to provide the creative spark that Derby currently need.