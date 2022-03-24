2 Derby County dilemmas facing Wayne Rooney during this international break

It looks set to be a crucial end to the Sky Bet Championship for Wayne Rooney and Derby County as the club look to avoid relegation to League One.

After their 21 point deduction from the English Football league this season, the Rams currently sit bottom of the table, with an eight point gap to safety at present.

With only seven games to play, this is quite a hefty gap.

With that being said, though, we thought we’d take a look at two dilemmas facing Rams boss Wayne Rooney ahead of the run in.

Away form

One dilemma that Rooney is certainly facing is Derby County’s woeful record away from home.

The Rams’ last away defeat at Blackburn Rovers meant they had only won one of their last ten matches away from home, with their last away victory coming in December against Stoke City.

Since that win and in those away matches, Derby have suffered eight defeats, including seven away losses on the bounce.

With three away games still to play this season, and points absolutely vital with such few games remaining, Derby’s away form is certainly something for Wayne Rooney to think long and hard about during this international break.

You can call yourself a hardcore Derby County fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year was Derby founded? 1881 1884 1887 1890

Lack of momentum

Similar to their away form, Derby County have also suffered a loss of momentum in their survival bid of late.

In their last six, they have taken just four points from a possible 18 – not the kind of returns you want when you’re fighting for survival.

In their six previous games to that run, the Rams had got seven points, which is the absolute minimum they should be looking for at this stage of the season.

They are facing a number of issues off the field and have done remarkably well given the circumstances, but, if Rooney wants to complete an against-all-odds survival, Derby must build some momentum to take into each match during the closing weeks of the season.