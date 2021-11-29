2 Derby County dilemmas facing Wayne Rooney ahead of QPR match today

Derby County are continuing to fight hard against the odds that are greatly stacked against them this season in the Sky Bet Championship and certainly won’t be going down without a fight.

The Rams are rock bottom of the league, still searching for new owners and still very much looking to recover from yet another points deduction, however no one can deny the spirit that exists amongst Wayne Rooney and his squad.

Given that they are seemingly doomed for League One football next season, you can’t help but take your hat off to the players who are still giving it their all every week for the cause.

Indeed Rooney has previously stated his belief that they are not down until it is mathematically impossible to stay up, which has in turn provided a catalyst for their recent upturn in form, with the main highlight of that being their shock win over Bournemouth at Pride Park earlier this month.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that Rooney faces ahead of his side’s next league game at home to Queens Park Rangers this evening…

Morrison to come back in or stay on the bench?

Ravel Morrison was an unused substitute during his side’s 3-2 victory over Bournemouth and will no doubt be hoping for a recall to the starting eleven for the game against his old club this evening after only coming on for the last 10 minutes against Fulham.

He has already shown some sparks of brilliance that saw him tipped for stardom during his time at Manchester United but there is no doubt that Rooney wants to see more from the midfielder.

Morrison has never really achieved his potential to date and this could be one of the final chances he gets to make a lasting impact in the English game following some unsuccessful stints abroad.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a recall tonight. ‘

Kazim-Richards to start?

Colin Kazim-Richards was once again used as a substitute in the recent goalless draw away at Fulham and could well be in line for a start this evening.

One of the key performers for a Derby side that staved off the threat of relegation last season, the big striker has seen his involvement become somewhat limited during the current camapign.

Rooney has taken a more conservative approach during games this season, sometimes utilising players such as a Tom Lawrence as a false nine and it will be interesting to see if he will stick with that tactic after Sam Baldock’s recent injury.

Kazim-Richards certainly still has a lot to offer and therefore Rooney will have a decision to make over the veteran over the coming weeks.