2 Derby County dilemmas facing Wayne Rooney ahead of Bournemouth match today

Derby County have had a rough season off the pitch so far this season which has no doubt impacted matters on the pitch.

News came last week that the Rams were to suffer another points deduction for breach of Profit and Sustainability which left them on minus three points in the table, and 18 points from safety.

However, they will be hoping to banish that from mindset as they have a tough test welcoming promotion chasing Bournemouth to Pride Park on Sunday.

After what was a seemingly positive start for Derby, performances dipped in the lead up to the most recent international break and which has left the Rams winless in their last seven games.

Despite the added points deduction all but confirming relegation for Derby, Rooney will no doubt be looking for a huge performance from his players and here we take a long at TWO dilemmas facing the former Manchester United and Everton striker.

Getting his team up for the battle

Wayne Rooney is in the most unenviable position in English football. He has to try and convince his players and the fans that the fight continues despite another points deduction all but confirming relegation for the Rams.

With his Derby side coming up against the best side in the division against Bournemouth, it’s going to be a tactical battle for Rooney as well as a psychological one.

Rooney has achieved this so far and has come out fighting despite numerous setbacks this season and judging by his time with the media in the lead up to this game, that shows no signs of stopping.

Baldock or Colin Kazim-Richards?

This is quite the conundrum for Rooney. The experienced forwards have been battling for a starting position since both returned from injury and both are putting a decent claim for the starting shirt.

Baldock scored recently and created the opener against Millwall before the international break whereas Colin Kazim-Richards has impacted all of the games positively when he’s come off the bench.

With Derby lacking options from the bench, it rules out starting both of them, so Rooney has to work out which forward allows his team to be more impactful in the final third. Derby are the joint-lowest scorers in the division and have to find a formula to score and create more going forward and there’s no better time for it start than against league leaders Bournemouth.