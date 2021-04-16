2 Crewe players who you’d imagine will want to leave The Alexandra Stadium this summer for pastures new

Crewe Alexandra have had a decent first season back in League One since 2016 and they’ve done what they’ve needed to do to secure a second campaign back in the third tier.

The Railwaymen were promoted by virtue of points per game last season after a shortened League Two season, and they managed to keep talented players around after summer interest.

Come January though and the vultures were circling again after a good start to the season, and it saw the departure of one academy graduate in Perry Ng, who joined Cardiff City and following him at the end of the season will be Harry Pickering, who is going to Blackburn Rovers.

Gresty Road has always been a good platform for youngsters and academy stars to show their talents and we could see more on the move during the summer, whilst other players may want a departure as they haven’t got enough minutes this season – let’s look at two players who may be eyeing up a transfer.

Charlie Kirk

The Railwaymen will face a battle to keep hold of winger Kirk this summer, as he will no doubt attract interest from clubs in the league above.

Their league rivals Charlton Athletic failed in a £500,000 swoop for the 23-year-old late on in the January transfer window, and with five goals and seven assists to his name, Kirk is someone who guarantees an end product.

His link-up with Harry Pickering down the left flank will end after this current campaign regardless, but he may come up against him next season when the number three is at Blackburn as it would be a real surprise if Championship clubs aren’t tracking him.

And that would surely be a head-turner for Kirk, and we know Crewe won’t stand in anyone’s way if their price is met.

22 facts about Crewe Alexandra’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Crewe have only ever played in primarily red home shirts? True False

Ryan Wintle

Another 23-year-old who may be looking at the exit door at The Alexandra Stadium is Wintle, who is out of contract this summer.

The central midfielder penned a new deal in 2019 but the fact he hasn’t signed an extension, coupled with his good performances for the Cheshire outfit this season, could mean he’s searching for a bigger club to ply his trade at.

Newcastle’s Steve Bruce was said to be admiring him from the stands back in November on a scouting mission, and whilst a Premier League move may be a step too far for Wintle, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a Championship team look at him.