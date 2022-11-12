2 Coventry City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Coventry City have a good record of bringing through young players and will be looking to do plenty more of that in the coming years.

Some top class footballers have developed with the Sky Blues, such as Callum Wilson and James Maddison, and that should be enough to inspire any young player at the club who dreams of making it big in the game.

There are some good talents in the youth set-up currently, then, and here we’re taking a look at a couple that may well benefit from a loan into the senior game once January comes…

Ryan Howley

Howley is a good midfielder and is on the periphery of the first-team squad so it’s clear that those in charge of the club feel he is someone with potential.

It might be time, then, for him to get a loan to a League One or Two side to start getting more senior football experience to aid his devleopment.

Indeed, we’ve seen Coventry send other young players out on loan at his stage in his career and it has worked well for them, so perhaps it’s another path down which they will wish to tread.

Coventry will know what is best for him, though, and if that means keeping him in the fold for a little while longer so be it.

Tom Costello

Costello is in a similar boat to Howley.

The forward has not been with the club for very long having joined from Wigan back in the summer and so that factor might mean Coventry decide against sending him out on loan this early.

However, if they think he might be ready to experience some first-team football somewhere else in the EFL there are surely plenty of sides that would be more than happy to take him on.

He turns 20 in February and so is at a point in his career where starting to get more exposure to first-team football could be really good for him but, again, it’s whether Coventry think the time is right.

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Marc McNulty was sold to which club? Reading Hibernian Hearts Dundee United