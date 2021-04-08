2 Coventry City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

It looks set to be a nervous end to the season for Coventry City.

Sitting 20th in the Championship table, seven points clear of 22nd place Rotherham but having played three games more, meaning they are still far from certain of avoiding an immediate relegation back to League One this season.

Beyond that, the Sky Blues will no doubt be making plans for the summer transfer window, but the financial impact of no fans over the last year, and another possible setback in they do suffer relegation, it could be difficult for the club to secure all of their main targets.

One way they could get around that, is by turning to members of their academy setup to make an impact in the first-team, with plenty possessing the potential to make an impact at senior level.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two young Coventry players, who could save the club a useful amount of money in the summer transfer window.

Will Bapaga

Despite still only being 18-years-old, Bapaga is a player who is already starting to show he could have a big impact at Coventry in the future.

The teenager became the club’s fifth-youngest player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old a couple of seasons ago, and has already made a total of eight appearances in all competitions for the club, demonstrating the high regard in which he is already held.

Bapaga’s versatility in attack means he could certainly help the club cope with absences across the front line in a variety of positions, and having shown a strong eye for goal at youth level, you wonder whether he could soon become a more regular feature in and around the senior side.

Jonny Ngandu

Another young forward who could make an impact for Coventry in the future, is Jonny Ngandu.

The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Sky Blues already, and is thought to have attracted interest from Manchester United in the past, highlighting the level of potential that he possesses.

Indeed, having recently spent a spell out on loan in Iceland – which will have tested his adaptability to unfamiliar environments – Ngandu is now back at Coventry, where he may well be hoping to get the chance to prove himself sooner rather than later, and live up to the expectation that has surrounded him in recent years.