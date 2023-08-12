Highlights Coventry City were unlucky in their 2-1 defeat against Leicester City, as missed chances and the withdrawal of Gus Hamer proved costly.

Mark Robins should consider replacing Matt Godden with Haji Wright, who showed promise and looked dangerous against Leicester.

Coventry City may be reluctant to risk Gustavo Hamer due to his calf injury, as it could worsen and affect his potential sale before the transfer window closes. Liam Kelly could be a possible replacement.

Coventry City can count themselves unlucky following their 2-1 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

The Sky Blues looked extremely good in stages and were unlucky not to be two or three-nil up before the Foxes equalised.

Unfortunately for them, the quality of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall proved to be the difference, with his header and superb strike turning the game around for a Leicester side that were underwhelming during parts of that game.

Although missed chances proved to be costly, the withdrawal of Gus Hamer was arguably the turning point considering how instrumental the midfielder was.

Considering his quality, it comes as no surprise that the decision to take Hamer off proved to be costly and you have to feel for Robins, because it was arguably an enforced substitution.

What tweaks should Mark Robins make to his Coventry City side ahead of Middlesbrough?

The Midlands side can't afford to dwell on their loss though and must look ahead to their tough tie against Middlesbrough.

Boro will be keen for revenge following last season's play-off semi-final and ahead of this weekend's clash, we take a look at two weeks Robins could make to his Coventry XI.

Is it time for Haji Wright to replace Matt Godden?

Godden was arguably better than Ellis Simms, who endured a pretty underwhelming competitive debut at the King Power Stadium.

Considering he has operated at this level before and thrived, many would have expected him to get himself on the scoresheet against Leicester.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to and neither was Godden, who missed a couple of good chances to extend the Sky Blues' lead in the second half.

The 32-year-old did manage to get himself in the right positions and was denied by a superb stop by Mads Hermansen on one occasion, but he should have scored a brace.

And you just wonder whether big-money signing Wright will get the nod ahead of the experienced striker this weekend considering the Sky Blues paid a lot of money for the American.

Wright hit the crossbar against the Foxes and looked dangerous - and that could have been enough to persuade Robins to put him in the first 11 against Michael Carrick's side.

Should Coventry City risk Gustavo Hamer?

As mentioned before, the match changed in Leicester's favour when Hamer came off and that isn't exactly a massive shock considering how much of a game-changer he can be in the middle of the park.

However, he picked up a calf injury last weekend and even if he's fit to face Boro, you have to wonder whether Robins will be reluctant to keep him in the starting lineup.

Firstly, calf injuries can easily be aggravated and the Sky Blues won't want him out of action for a long time.

And secondly, he's a valuable asset that could potentially be sold before the transfer window closes.

He only has one year left on his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena and privately, owner Doug King could potentially be hoping to either tie him down to a new contract or sell him in the next few weeks to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.

If he sustains a big injury setback, that could rule out a move for the Dutchman and that may be a big blow for King, who won't be able to sell him for much in January if the player doesn't sign an extension.

Liam Kelly could potentially replace him in the lineup.