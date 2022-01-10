2 Coventry City transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

This could be an important January for Coventry City as they look to fight for play-off contention in the second half of the season.

The Sky Blues are currently 10th in the Championship, a winless run stretching back six league games has seen them drop out of the play-off places. However, the gap to sixth place remains only six points.

Mark Robins’ side also have three games in hand on sixth place Huddersfield Town.

But right now the latest transfer updates surrounding the club indicate it could be a battle to keep key players this month instead of looking to bring in fresh faces.

Here are two transfer sagas to keep an eye out for with Coventry City this week…

Aston Villa looking at Gustavo Hamer

In a Q&A last month for Birmingham Live, Ashley Preece revealed that Steven Gerrard is an admirer of Gustavo Hamer and was likely watching his performance when he attended Coventry City’s game with Birmingham City in November.

With Aston Villa moving swiftly in the transfer market so far, completing the signing of Philippe Coutinho and looking set to sign Lucas Digne, then perhaps they will turn their sights on Hamer this week.

Hamer has been an important player for Coventry this season, appearing in 19 Championship games for the club this season.

If Villa wishes to continue acting so quickly this window then this one may catch legs suddenly and be completed before we know it.

Will Bapaga loan decision

Robins spoke pre-Derby County about the future of Will Bapaga, who is currently in the middle of a season long loan at Grimsby Town.

“We’ll have a look at the situation, probably after the Derby game and make a decision from there,” said Robins, via the Coventry Telegraph.

“But clearly, he’s not been playing enough games and both Hursty and I have spoken on a couple of occasions and I will make a decision on that.”

The forward started the season well, scoring twice as the club topped the table in October.

However, Grimsby have since fallen to 10th place in the league and Bapaga has fallen out of favour with the coaching staff.

It’s very possible that Robins brings the player back from loan and seeks a new club for him that could be more willing to give him game time. A decision is expected this week.