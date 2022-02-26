2 Coventry City team dilemmas facing Mark Robins ahead of Preston North End clash

Looking to keep pace with the play-off chasing pack, Coventry City will be looking to win all three points at home to Preston North End this afternoon.

The Sky Blues sit three points and three places from the much-desired top-six positions and will be looking to secure a fourth Championship victory in five.

Preston have proven to be difficult opposition since Ryan Lowe took charge at Deepdale, with the Lilywhites still possessing an outside chance of making the play-offs themselves.

Here, we take a look at two team dilemmas facing Mark Robins ahead of today’s clash with Preston…

Martyn Waghorn up front?

After a strong start to the campaign, and establishing an excellent strike partnership with Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn was dealt a big injury blow in mid-October, with the 32-year-old returning at the end of January.

He has been unable to recapture the form he displayed at the start of the campaign, however, Mark Robins has heaped his praise on him ahead of today’s clash.

It will be interesting to see if he is handed another opportunity from the very start against the Lilywhites, with Robins sometimes opting for two strikers.

Waghorn has shown the quality and desire to warrant a starting spot in glimpses.

A Ben Sheaf return to the starting XI?

Ben Sheaf has played a lot of football in recent weeks, but he was handed a rest from the starting XI during their midweek victory over Bristol City.

Gustavo Hamer and Jamie Allen both performed excellently against the Robins, making it difficult to suggest that Ben Sheaf should make an immediate return.

Sheaf’s ability when in possession, combined with his intelligence in the middle of the park, makes him someone who is hard to leave out of the starting XI, but the displays from the aforementioned duo makes it difficult to justify Sheaf’s inclusion from the very start.