2 Coventry City selection dilemmas Mark Robins is facing ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Coventry City will be looking to secure a positive result this evening when they head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The Sky Blues left it late to seal a point in their showdown with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend as Viktor Gyokeres netted an equaliser in stoppage-time.

Currently 11th in the second-tier, Coventry will close the gap between them and Forest to two points if they seal victory on their travels.

However, when you consider that the Reds will be eyeing up a spot in the play-offs tonight, the Sky Blues know that they will have to be at their very best in this particular fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s recent display against Millwall, it will be interesting to see whether Coventry boss Mark Robins opts to make any changes to his team for their meeting with Forest.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Coventry selection dilemmas Robins is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Ben Sheaf make a return to Coventry’s starting eleven?

After filling in at centre-back in Coventry’s clashes with Hull City and Derby County, Ben Sheaf was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the club’s meeting with Blackburn at the weekend.

The 24-year-old has featured in the heart of midfield on 28 occasions this season and thus will be keen to make a difference for the Sky Blues tonight.

Whereas Gustavo Hamer is likely to keep his place in the side, Sheaf could potentially be drafted in as a replacement for Jamie Allen who only managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.41 against Rovers.

If Sheaf is given the nod to start and goes on to produce an eye-catching display at the City Ground, he could potentially retain a spot in Coventry’s side for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Could Fabio Tavares be handed another opportunity to impress?

After bursting onto the scene earlier this season by scoring in his second appearance for Coventry, Fabio Tavares has yet to build upon this particular display.

Coventry City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Matt Godden start his career? Scunthorpe United Grimsby Town Lincoln City Doncaster Rovers

Currently behind Gyokeres and Matt Godden in the pecking order, the 21-year-old may be forced to settle for a place on the bench tonight.

If Coventry are in need of a spark in the closing stages of this fixture, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Robins decides to turn to Tavares for inspiration as the forward has already demonstrated that he has the ability to change a game as a substitute.

By delivering a promising cameo display this evening, Tavares could boost his chances of featuring in Coventry’s remaining league fixtures.