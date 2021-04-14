2 Coventry City players who you’d imagine will want to leave the club this summer for pastures new

Coventry City face a huge battle to remain in the Championship, with tomorrow’s massive game against Rotherham the only focus for all connected to the club right now.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks is going to have a huge bearing on the work that Mark Robins needs to do in the summer, particularly when it comes to incomings.

It’s a similar story with any departures, although some players will have their heart set on leaving whether the Sky Blues stay up or not.

Here we look at TWO players who will be looking for a new challenge in the summer…

Amadou Bakayoko

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact in the Championship, with Robins only using the striker on 13 occasions in the league, and Bakayoko is yet to score.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, this is a situation where the player has all the power. It’s still not clear whether the club would offer the ex-Walsall man a new deal, but even if they did, it’s hard to imagine Bakayoko would sign.

Therefore, a departure in the summer feels inevitable for the player.

Wesley Jobello

The winger has had bad luck with injuries since joining Coventry and the change in system during that period hasn’t helped him at all.

As a result, Jobello is way down the pecking order under Robins, making just three substitute appearances this season, with one of those coming in 2021.

Clearly, this isn’t working for the club or the player and the former Ajaccio man would benefit from securing a move away, even if it would be a shame for him that things didn’t go to plan in the Midlands.