2 Coventry City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit the club

Coventry City will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and will be well-aware of the teams below them in the table, who are starting to pick up points themselves.

Robins’ side are just four points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining in their season, so it’s important that they pick up wins when they return to action after the international break.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for Coventry, regardless of whether they’re to remain in the Championship or not. Some players have struggled for a consistent run in the Sky Blues’ starting XI, which could mean they’ll have an eye on a move elsewhere ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

We take a look at TWO Coventry City players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the club.

Amado Bakayoko

The Coventry City forward has been with the club since 2018, and has made 83 appearances in total for the Sky Blues. Bakayoko played his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign last season, and would have been eager to feature in this year’s campaign.

However, this hasn’t been the case, with Bakayoko being pushed down the pecking order in Mark Robins’ plans, with the likes of Tyler Walker and Maxime Biamou being ahead of the 25-year-old at this moment in time.

Bakayoko is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him heading for the exit door in the near future, as he’s only made two league starts this term.

Josh Eccles

Eccles has only made one senior appearance for Coventry City this season, and could be tempted by a move elsewhere in the future.

He’s still only 20 though, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Sky Blues offer him a new contract before the end of this year’s campaign, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Eccles has spent time on loan with League One side Gillingham this season, and could be tempted by another loan move to further his development in senior football.

If he can impress out on loan again, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him challenging for a first-team spot with Coventry City in the future.