2 Coventry City players who may never put on a Sky Blues shirt again and why

Coventry City are gearing up for a second successive season in the Championship after dragging themselves out of a relegation battle at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Sky Blues won five of their last eight games to secure a 16th placed finish and it showcased what a good job Mark Robins had done considering the two teams that came up with them – Rotherham and Wycombe – both went straight back down.

Some work will need to be done to strengthen the squad though to get them higher up the table, and it may mean some players departing from the club.

Two strikers have already been released at the end of their contracts in Maxime Biamou and Amadou Bakayoko – let’s look at two more players who may never play for Coventry again.

Brandon Mason

It was tempting to include the livewire that is Gustavo Hamer in this considering the transfer interest surrounding his name, but I can’t see Coventry cashing in on him this summer as they want to strengthen – not weaken.

One player who probably doesn’t have a place in Mark Robins’ squad is left-back Mason, who spent last season out on loan at Scottish side St. Mirren.

The 23-year-old played in seven of their first nine Scottish Premiership games, getting a red card in one of them, but soon fell out of favour at the club and didn’t make a league appearance between January and May.

Coventry’s options at left-wing-back aren’t too strong right now, with Sam McCallum heading back to Norwich after his loan although there’s every chance he could return yet again, and teenager Josh Reid signed from Ross County in January but he’s yet to make his senior bow.

With one year left on his contract, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mason get either put on the transfer list or have his contract settled by the club in order for him to seek a new challenge.

Gervane Kastaneer

There was some excitement in the summer of 2019 when Kastaneer arrived from NAC Breda, with Coventry opting for the rare route of exploring European shores whilst they were in League One.

Along with Wesley Jobello, winger Kastaneer was expected to bring some flair to the team but he ended up making just one league start for the Sky Blues in his debut season, coming off the bench a further nine times.

Lack of game-time continued into this season and after just two appearances in the first half of the campaign, Kastaneer headed north of the border to join Scottish Championship side Hearts on loan.

That was a pretty unsuccessful spell as well which yielded no goals and just one assist in six appearances – it wouldn’t be a shock if Kastaneer heads back to Holland if he can find a club to take him as he seems surplus to requirements at Coventry.