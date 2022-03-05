2 Coventry City players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

It still remains to be seen just what Coventry City’s aims for the summer transfer window will be.

With the Sky Blues still harbouring hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place, and therefore potential promotion, the club will have to wait until they know just what division they are in next season, before they can make a final decision on who they will target in the market.

Even so, there may be some Coventry players whose will already be considering their futures at the club, regardless of what division the club might be playing next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two members of Coventry’s squad who may be hoping to leave the club come the end of the campaign.

Gustavo Hamer

A consistently key man for Coventry in the centre of the park, Hamer’s future is one that those of a Sky Blues persuasion may be concerned about heading into the summer transfer window.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, a number of Premier League clubs, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, all still retain an interest in Hamer in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

The opportunity to compete at that level, potentially in European football and winning silverware, could certainly be appealing for Hamer, who will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at Coventry in the summer, meaning this could be the ideal moment for the 24-year-old to take what he may feel is the next step in his career.

Josh Pask

Pask did already leave Coventry in the January transfer window, joining League Two promotion hopefuls Newport County on loan until the end of the season.

However, you get the feeling that the defender may be keen on a longer term move away from the Ricoh Arena come the summer, when you consider the fact he has started just six league games in two-and-a-half seasons with Coventry.

At 24-year-old, Pask is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing more regularly than that, and given it seems those opportunities are unlikely to come at Coventry, a permanent move elsewhere could be on the defender’s mind as we approach the summer.