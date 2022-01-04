2 Coventry City players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

Sitting in 10th position at the halfway stage of the Championship season, Coventry City are probably quite content at their league placing right now.

The Sky Blues consolidated in their first season back in the second tier in 2020-21 with a mid-table finish and now back in their city at the CBS Arena, Mark Robins is looking to get more out of his side.

Coventry were in the play-off places after an electric start to the campaign and held onto that spot until the end of November, but no wins in their last six matches meant that the Sky Blues have dropped out of the top six.

It’s not expected to be a heavily busy transfer window for City, but there could be a few players on the fringes who are aiming to secure themselves a new club this month – let’s look at two of those individuals.

Josh Pask

The West Ham academy graduate joined Cov in 2019 on a permanent basis after loan spells earlier in his career at Dagenham and Redbridge and Gillingham.

Pask made just two league appearances in his debut campaign for City but he appeared a bit more frequently in 2020-21, featuring 17 times with the majority of those coming in the second half of the season.

Having been restricted to just one EFL Cup appearance this season though and with his contract expiring this summer, Pask’s time at Coventry appears to be over.

Cov told Pask to find a new club over the summer but it never happened – maybe this month he will be able to move on.

Jordan Shipley

A local lad from Leamington, Shipley came through the Coventry academy before making his debut in the 2016-17 season.

He was a regular starter during Cov’s League Two and One days between 2017 and 2020 but last season in the Championship saw a drop-off in the number of starts for the Republic of Ireland youth international, despite making 27 league appearances.

The midfielder has completely vanished this season though as he’s not made a single league appearance despite being on the bench quite frequently.

Now 24 years old, Shipley needs regular game-time to revive his career and he could easily find a League One club to give him just what he desires.