2 Coventry City players who may already be eyeing a January exit

It’s been a tough start to the season for Coventry City, who currently sit bottom of the Championship table.

A series of fixture postponements has seen the team fall behind their rivals, having played three games fewer than most of the division.

Injuries have not helped the situation for Mark Robins, whose side has yet to win a league match this campaign.

The upcoming schedule before the pause for the winter World Cup could yet prove a pivotal period of the season for the Sky Blues going into the new year.

Here are two Coventry players who may already be eyeing a January exit…

Callum O’Hare

The midfielder was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer.

Burnley were linked with a move for O’Hare, but were unable to agree terms with the club over a potential transfer.

However, the Clarets did strike a deal with the 24-year old over personal terms and there was a clear interest in the player with public comments made by Vincent Kompany over the situation.

Perhaps there will be an attempt to re-ignite their interest this January, especially given Coventry’s early season form compared to Burnley’s

O’Hare has missed the start of the campaign through injury but is expected to return to action soon.

Jack Burroughs

The 21-year old has yet to feature for the Sky Blues this season, having only ever made two appearances for the club.

Burroughs spent last season on loan with Scottish outfit Ross County, playing 17 times across the year.

However, he remained with Coventry over the summer but there are no signs that he is part of Robins’ first team plans.

Perhaps another loan move would help him gain even further experience at senior level and could help him continue his development.