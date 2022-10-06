2 Coventry City players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Coventry City have made a slow start to the Championship season but picking up six points from their last four games will have relieved a lot of supporters.

The Sky Blues remain rock bottom of the second tier but have played less than those around them and will be aiming to pull themselves out of the bottom three before the league pauses for the World Cup.

Coventry were competing in and around the play-off picture for the majority of last season and therefore it feels like they are in a false position, after all that has gone against them at the start of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at two Coventry players who could really do with a loan move away in January…

Tyler Walker

Walker endured a very unsuccessful loan spell at Portsmouth in the second half of last season.

The move looked to be a good fit in reuniting with Danny Cowley, and that may see the Sky Blues hesitate come January.

That said, Walker is in the final year of his contract and is not picking up regular minutes under Mark Robins.

With the chances that he is unattached in the summer increasing by the week, Walker needs the shop window and exposure to progress his career beyond the end of the season.

With Viktor Gyokeres, Matty Godden and Martyn Waghorn all above him in the pecking order, it seems very unlikely that an extended run in the first team will arrive.

Josh Reid

The Sky Blues signed Josh Reid from Ross County in January 2021, and since then the left back has made just one first team appearance.

The 20-year-old was involved on the international stage with Scotland U21s in the international break but does not appear close to earning any first team minutes.

Even with Tayo Adaramola returning to Crystal Palace, Reid has not been able to force his way into a matchday squad while Jake Bidwell has established himself as the club’s first choice left wing back.

With two years left on his contract, Reid will want to pick up some senior experience this season, and a loan spell down the pyramid could be a good way to facilitate that.