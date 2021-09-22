2 Coventry City players who could do with being loaned out in January

Coventry City have perhaps been the surprise package of the Championship season in its early stages as they sit pretty in 4th after eight matches played.

The Sky Blues had a successful week after the international break concluded, winning home matches against Middlesbrough and Cardiff before navigating a tough away trip to Millwall and coming out of it with a point.

Mark Robins made some smart summer business decisions by bringing in the likes of Ian Maatsen and Jake Clarke-Salter on loan from Chelsea and adding Viktor Gyokeres permanently.

They do seem to have a bloated squad numbers-wise though with a number of talented players not getting many minutes – let’s take a look at two players who could do with a loan move when the January transfer window opens.

Jodi Jones

Jones has been incredibly unlucky when it comes to injuries over the years – he arrived at Cov as an exciting 18-year-old who had been plying his trade with Dagenham & Redbridge in League Two but his downfall started in November 2017.

That was the winger’s first ACL rupture before suffering another in November the following year and then just days before the 2020-21 season started in September.

The latter two took almost a year to recover from and before this season had started Jones had played just 79 times competitively for the Sky Blues in five years which shows how his time at the club has been ruined.

Jones has appeared once in the Championship this season but with Mark Robins playing a winger-less system, the 23-year-old doesn’t really fit in and he could do with a move to League One or Two to see if he can regain some of the form he showed before his first devastating injury.

Josh Reid

Reid was a January capture from Scottish Premiership side Ross County and considering he was playing regularly in the top tier of Scottish football, many would have assumed he would be in and around Coventry’s first-team this season, especially after the departure of Sam McCallum.

That hasn’t been the case though, with Reid featuring regularly for the under-23 squad and not making the 18 of Robins at all in the Championship so far this season.

The 19-year-old has featured once in the Carabao Cup against Northampton but that’s as far as his time in the squad has gone and a loan back to Scotland or perhaps to League One or Two may do him the world of good in terms of his personal development.