2 Coventry City players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Coventry City have enjoyed an excellent start to the season with the Sky Blues defying a lot of expectations and establishing themselves at the top of the Championship table.

Mark Robins’ side managed to secure seven wins in their opening 11 Championship matches of the season. A lot of their excellent form has been down to their efforts at home with the Sky Blues having claimed six wins from their opening seven home league fixtures.

However, Coventry have suffered their first minor blip of the campaign with the Sky Blues failing to win any of their last three Championship games. That came with them drawing against Blackburn Rovers and Derby County and also losing at Preston North End.

The Sky Blues though are still in an excellent place to challenge for promotion this season, but the January transfer window could prove to be vital for them.

Considering the fine start to the campaign that Coventry have made, the Sky Blues could be set to field interest in some of their top performers from elsewhere but they will have to do all they can to try and keep hold of them.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO players at Coventry who could be subject of transfer interest in the winter window…

Gustavo Hamer

One player that could potentially be set to see a number of clubs come in for them in the transfer window at Coventry is midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

The 24-year-old was already the subject of a lot of interest in the summer with reports emerging that the likes of West Brom, Rangers, Norwich City, Brentford and Brighton were all potentially interested in making a move for Hamer.

That came following the midfielder’s impressive form for Coventry last season where he played an instrumental role in helping the Sky Blues secure their status in the English second tier.

This season, Hamer has continued on with that form and he has once again been a talismanic figure at the heart of the Sky Blues’ midfield.

He has been averaging 1.2 shots and 1.4 key passes per game in his 13 Championship appearances to show the creativity he can bring to the table when allowed to push forwards.

While Hamer has also been able to do his defensive duties effectively for the Sky Blues with him managing to average one interception, 1.3 tackles and winning 2.9 duels per game.

Those kind of qualities are going to be converted by other sides who are keen to secure promotion to the Premier League and someone like West Brom who are light in numbers in midfield could come back in for him. While Premier League sides down the bottom end of the division might also take a chance on the 24-year-old.

Viktor Gyökeres

Considering that Viktor Gyökeres only just arrived at Coventry on a permanent deal last summer from Brighton, it would be something of a surprise if the Sky Blues were to lose the striker so soon especially midway through a campaign where they are performing so well.

However, Gyökeres has been on fire for the Sky Blues so far this season with him managing to fire home nine goals for Coventry in his first 14 league games for them as a permanent member of their squad.

That has seen the 23-year-old average a goal every 128 minutes as he has really shown he can be a reliable scorer in the final third if Coventry can provide him with the right levels of service.

Only three players in the Championship have managed to score more goals than Gyökeres and he has scored 45% of Robins’ sides league goals so far this season.

That means the Sky Blues are relying on his goals to keep them inside the top-six in the Championship table.

The forward’s form though will not be going unnoticed by other sides. There is the potential that some other top-six promotion contenders might come in for Gyökeres in January to try and cash in on his scoring form. While Premier League side might also decide to take a gamble on the 23-year-old.