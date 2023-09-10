Highlights Coventry City made 11 new player signings in the summer transfer window, aiming to improve upon last season's performance.

Despite the departure of their top players, the club had the funds to bring in new signings under manager Mark Robins.

The retention of goalkeeper Simon Moore and left-back Jake Bidwell is surprising, considering their reduced roles and the potential for their departure.

Coventry City had a very busy summer when it came to transfers at the football club.

The Sky Blues brought in 11 new players during the summer transfer window as they look to go one better than last season.

Coventry sold their two best players in the summer, with Viktor Gyokeres leaving to join Sporting Lisbon and Gustavo Hamer leaving to sign for Premier League side Sheffield United.

That meant the club had a lot of money in their pockets, and that allowed Mark Robins to bring in several players, which he hopes will improve his team.

The club has made a steady start to the new season, with six points out of a possible 15 collected, as they’ve won one and drawn three games.

Robins will hope his new signings can hit the ground running after the international break as they look to climb up the table.

But while there were many comings and goings at the club, there were also some players who remained who were probably expected to leave.

Here, we have picked two players who we are surprised didn’t leave the club last month…

Simon Moore

Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore seems to be one player who was probably not expected to still be at the club come the 11p.m. deadline on September 1st.

The Sky Blues added Brad Collins to their goalkeeping ranks in the summer transfer window, joining a department that already had Ben Wilson and Moore.

Collins’ arrival meant Moore fell further down the pecking order after already losing his place to Wilson last season.

In the 2021/22 season, Moore was Coventry’s regular number one keeper, but at the start of last season, he was dropped, and Wilson was given the nod to be the number one.

The 31-year-old has since kept that role, and before Collins’ arrival, Moore was back-up. However, Moore has yet to appear this season, with his only matchday appearance being on the bench in the EFL Cup.

So, it does come as a surprise that Moore didn’t look to move on or that Coventry allowed the keeper to leave, given the strong options in there and the fact that Moore isn’t highly regarded by Robins anymore.

Jake Bidwell

Another player you could argue comes as a surprise to see still at Coventry is left-back Jake Bidwell.

The 30-year-old joined the Sky Blues in 2022 from Swansea City and has been an important player for the club during his time there.

Bidwell played 50 times for the club last season, but with Robins bringing in Jay Dasilva at the start of the summer, it seemed Bidwell’s future at the club was over.

The defender has only played twice in the league so far, and it seems Dasilva is now the club’s first-choice left-back.

There were reports earlier in the summer that suggested if Coventry signed another left-back, then Bidwell would be sold by the club. Of course, that didn’t happen, and it may be because the club failed to sign a new defender, but it may still be a surprise to see him at the club.

Bidwell will want to continue playing regular football, so unless he was given some guarantees, it does come as a shock that he didn’t leave in the transfer window just gone.