2 Coventry City players to watch out for next season

Coventry City took another step in the right direction in 2021/22.

Under Mark Robins, the Sky Blues managed a 12th place finish in the Championship – falling short of a play-off place in the end.

For the majority of the season though, Coventry were well in the race for a top six finish.

With that being said, the future looks bright for the Sky Blues if they can keep hold of their star players this summer.

There are though, players waiting in the wings at the CBS Arena who could be set for an exciting, somewhat breakthrough campaign in 2022/23.

Here at FLW, we’ve picked out two Sky Blues players to watch out for next season.

Fabio Tavares

One player to watch next season without a doubt is forward Fabio Tavares.

Tavares joined the Sky Blues in February last year from Rochdale, and featured a handful of times this campaign – seven to be exact.

At 21-years-old he is still young and has plenty to learn, so perhaps a loan deal could make sense for the player next season, and with a regular run of games, he could make a case for a Sky Blues spot.

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 GARY MCALLISTER LEEDS LIVERPOOL

Whether he gets the opportunity elsewhere next season, or at Coventry, you can’t help but feel Tavares is ready to break out and make a real impact somewhere next season.

Josh Eccles

After a loan spell in League One last campaign, Josh Eccles will have been disappointed to make just seven appearances for Coventry City this season.

Undoubtedly, there are quality players in front of him at the CBS Arena, but Eccles has shown glimpses of quality, too.

Like Tavares, regular first team football could see him break out next year and see him really establish himself as a professional player.

His Coventry contract expires this summer, but if the club offer him a new deal, you would think they need to either give him more first team opportunities, or send him out on a season-long loan deal.

In either of those eventualities, Eccles would certainly be worth keeping an eye on in 2022/23.