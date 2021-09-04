2 Coventry City dilemmas that will be playing on Mark Robins’ mind over the international break

Coventry City have made a good start to the new Championship campaign, with The Sky Blues racking up nine points from their opening five games.

Mark Robins’ side will be looking to build on last season’s 16th-place finish, in what was their first season back in the second-tier.

The Sky Blues are back playing their football in Coventry this year, and their return to the Coventry Building Society arena has not only generated a feel-good factor amongst fans, but they are yet to drop a point on home soil.

Subsequently, the fact that Coventry play host in their next two games will be a big boost. Middlesbrough make a midlands visit when Championship football returns next week before Cardiff City make the journey.

The transfer window has now passed, and with that in mind, here are two dilemmas that Mark Robins will have in his mind over the international break…

Where Todd Kane fits in

QPR full-back Todd Kane signed for The Sky Blues on deadline day, and it remains to be seen where he will fit in under Robins.

Coventry operate under a five-at-the-back system, meaning that a right wing-back role would best suit the 27-year-old.

However, Fankaty Dabo has performed excellently in that role, and at right-back for quite some time.

Dabo has been deployed as a right-sided centre-back early in this campaign, and whilst his best performances have come from full-back, the signing of Kane could be an indication that Robins may continue using the 25-year-old at centre-back.

Will Jamie Allen start?

Ben Sheaf and Gustavo Hamer is seemingly the club’s favoured midfield partnership at present, but Jamie Allen’s appearances from the bench could force Robins into somewhat of a rethink.

The aforementioned duo have worked well together, forming solid foundations to build upon this season, but Allen’s cameo appearances show that he is at the club to fight for a starting place.

Allen’s vision, progressive nature, and desire to win possession back in midfield areas, all make him an excellent option for Robins to have at Championship level.

The 26-year-old was a regular at the start of last season, but he has since seen his game time diminish.

Allen also offers versatility in the middle of the park, possessing the ability to operate as a holding midfielder, box-to-box enforcer, and an attack-minded option, although, the last position is not really an option with Callum O’Hare in the side.