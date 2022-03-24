2 Coventry City dilemmas facing Mark Robins during this international break

Coventry City would probably not have believed that they could still be in with a chance of a play-off spot at this point in the season had you asked them the question last year.

The Sky Blues though might still consider themselves as contenders for the top six come the end of the campaign and with not many games left, every point now counts in the race for a promotion.

Mark Robins has done an excellent job with his squad so far this year and has compiled a squad well capable of dealing with teams in the Championship and keeping them at the top end of the division.

With some time to now mull things over then, here are two dilemmas facing Mark Robins during this international break.

Which team to side with in the remaining eight games

If you take a look over the last eight fixtures of the season, it doesn’t make for easy reading for Coventry.

They face five teams who could all consider themselves as promotion contenders in Fulham, Bournemouth, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield. It certainly won’t be an easy run in for the Sky Blues and they’ll need to work out what team would be best to tackle these challenges.

They’ve beaten teams in and around them over the course of the season so far but with the season now at a stage where every result matters – and where beating teams around you could land you in the top six – they need to ensure they are well equipped to see off all comers.

Does Robins switch things up to try and throw off the opposition and their preparations for facing his side? Does he keep a steady rotation going to keep fitness high and potentially prepare for a play-off run or continue to pick his best players every week as long as they are fit?

These are all things he will need to think about.

Getting as many players fit as possible

There are several players who could be sidelined for Coventry over the course of the next eight games and with a slight break now in-between fixtures, now is the perfect time to try and nurse them all back to full health.

Some of those names are important too. Jake Clarke-Salter has been a rock at the back, Kyle McFadzean is also out which gives the Sky Blues problems at the back and Todd Kane isn’t available either.

If they want to have the best chance of a promotion this season, they will need their first-team regulars available.

With no fixture now, they should utilise these two weeks effectively to get as many of those faces back in the squad as possible so that they are well equipped to deal with these last eight fixtures.