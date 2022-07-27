2 Coventry City dilemmas facing Mark Robins ahead of Sunderland clash

Coventry City play Sunderland this weekend in the first round of Championship fixtures and it should be an interesting fixture.

Mark Robins’ side have been excellent since their promotion to the second tier from League One and have gradually made progress every season since that step up to the Championship.

With the club now aware of their capabilities in the division and with a striker like Viktor Gyokeres leading the line, they could certainly make a promotion push again this coming campaign.

However, with Sunderland on a high after a jump up of their own, it won’t be an easy opening weekend for the Sky Blues. Here then, are the two dilemmas facing Mark Robins ahead of the fixture.

1. Which of the signings does he throw straight into the mix?

Coventry have signed a total of four players so far this summer and whilst there hasn’t been a huge overhaul of players, they might not want to throw some of the new faces into the mix straight away.

Jonathan Panzo signed a loan deal from Nottingham Forest and having impressed in pre-season, he will likely be given the nod. Boss Mark Robins though also has Kasey Palmer at his disposal, who managed only one start in the second tier in the last campaign and also Callum Doyle, who has only previously played in League One.

Both of the players though are talented and if the manager feels they are ready, they could both be thrown straight into competitive action. The side’s signings have been solid and there is a case to be made that they could all get the nod but then that would mean the Sky Blues have to drop some of their regular starters – so it’s a bit of an issue for Mark Robins to deal with at Coventry.

2. With Ian Maatsen having left the club, who plays on the left flank?

Ian Maatsen played the vast majority of games on the left flank for Coventry last season but with the player no longer with the Sky Blues, Mark Robins has a decision to make over who to start there.

He’s signed Crystal Palace player Tayo Adaramola on loan who can fill in there but the player has yet to play for his parent club and his Championship experience is none so far. Jake Bidwell could come in and play there too but he hasn’t been a frequent choice over the last season or so for the club.

Could Mark Robins change the formation then? It’s a possibility but it’s more likely that he may have to throw Adaramola straight into the first-team. Either way, he may have to make a call over it ahead of the new campaign.