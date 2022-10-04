2 Coventry City dilemmas facing Mark Robins ahead of Bristol City tonight

Coventry City secured their first Championship victory of the campaign at the weekend, with the Sky Blues running out as 1-0 winners at home to Middlesbrough.

Viktor Gyokeres’ 17th minute strike proved to be the difference in the Midlands, with Mark Robins’ side putting in a display that warranted the three points remaining in Coventry.

It was a result that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Chris Wilder, with the Boro hierarchy opting to part company with the former Sheffield United boss yesterday afternoon.

Now, all Coventry’s attention will go to tonight’s fixture at Ashton Gate and the Sky Blues will be hoping to take advantage of a downturn of form for the Robins.

Whilst we wait to see how the Sky Blues get on in Bristol, here, we take a look at two dilemmas Robins has on his hands ahead of tonight’s clash…

Kasey Palmer again?

Kasey Palmer was excellent during Saturday’s win against Boro, and should the Sky Blues look to really go after the Robins, then the 25-year-old will likely start once again.

However, it remains to be seen if that will be the approach from Robins and Co. with Bristol City proving to be rather impressive on home soil thus far.

The chances are Palmer is included from the start because it was a performance that justifies his inclusion from the off again, however, it could be a tactical shift from Robins that keeps him out.

Michael Rose return?

Michael Rose will be hoping to secure regular first-team football as this season progresses, with the 26-year-old starting three league matches thus far.

However, he did not feature last time out against Boro, and with that proving to be a second clean sheet in succession, it is unlikely that he is brought in unless injury strikes.

Rose is certainly a player that has all the necessary attributes to feature regularly as the season progress but the levels of competition are high at the moment.