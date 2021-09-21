2 conundrums Mick McCarthy has at Cardiff City right now that need to be fixed

Cardiff City are tenth in the Championship table after eight games, but losing their last two matches without scoring will give Mick McCarthy plenty to ponder as the Bluebirds prepare for their trip to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Aden Flint is Cardiff’s top scorer with four goals, Rubin Colwill is second with two, both goals coming in the away win over Nottingham Forest, and four other players have chipped in with a single strike.

Offensively is where the Bluebirds’ top six credentials are the most doubtful, the menacing back three of Curtis Nelson, Flint and Sean Morrison are amongst the best in the division but you cannot compete at the top end without a clicking attacking contingent.

McCarthy’s men flirted with the play-offs last term and will be hoping to do so this term but there are definitely a few early season problems that need ironing out to enable them to realise that ambition.

Here, then, we take a look at two conundrums Mick McCarthy has at Cardiff City right now that need to be fixed…

Replacing Giles’ creativity

Ryan Giles has been out for a short while with coronavirus complications which has seen the team suffer going forward. The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee chipped in with four assists in five appearances and, though his absence should not persist, his loss from the side has exposed the lack of creativity in the side.

This issue needs to be addressed or a longer lay-up for Giles could see them fall down the table. Without another obvious creator in the squad, McCarthy needs to get more out of Perry Ng down the right hand side.

The 25-year-old proved he can contribute going forward at Crewe Alexandra and with Kieffer Moore the target he should be doing more in the final third.

Goals from midfield

Marlon Pack and Leandro Bacuna have opened their accounts this season but it does feel like there is a lot of faith on Kieffer Moore to score 20 goals to keep Cardiff competitive.

Aden Flint and Sean Morrison are on five collectively and will most likely hit a combined double figures this term but in looking at open play goals, Cardiff look a little stuck for ideas at the moment.

Will Vaulks and Bacuna can step up to the mantle and have proven in recent years that they are capable of lightening to load of the more attacking players.

Outside of Moore, Giles, Morrison and Flint, two of which are centre backs and one a former left back, the Bluebirds are looking light up top.