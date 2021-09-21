2 conundrums Lee Bowyer has at Birmingham City right now that need to be fixed

Birmingham City have had a decent start to the season, although successive heavy defeats in the past two games has halted the momentum that had been built.

Whilst boss Lee Bowyer was encouraged with aspects of the display in the 4-1 loss to Fulham, the 3-0 reverse against Peterborough last time out was a real setback for Blues.

The manner of the defeat will have angered Bowyer and he will be thinking about potential changes ahead of the weekend clash against Preston North End at St. Andrew’s.

Here we look at TWO conundrums that he needs to fix…

Which front two to go with

The signing of Troy Deeney was a real coup for Blues but it’s fair to say that Bowyer hasn’t managed to get the striker firing just yet.

Partnering the ex-Watford man with Lukas Jutkiewicz against the Posh didn’t work, with the two big men too similar in the way they play. Therefore, Bowyer will have a big decision to make in terms of which one he goes with, which should mean Scott Hogan gets a place in the XI moving forward.

Whether to change formation

This season Bowyer has gone with a 5-3-2 and it’s worked pretty well.

However, whilst Blues have been solid and hard to beat, if you take away the 5-0 win at Luton, the side have managed just five goals in seven games.

Bowyer has been flexible with the formation he uses over the years, so he’s not set on a particular style. With that in mind, he may consider tweaking to a back four, which would allow an additional forward player on the pitch, which could help the goalscoring problem.

