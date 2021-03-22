2 concerns Paul Cook has at Ipswich Town as we head into the international break

It’s fair to say that Paul Cook hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts since taking over as Ipswich Town boss.

Bringing the former Wigan chief in as Paul Lambert’s successor was a major coup for the Tractor Boys, and many will back Cook to do well at Portman Road over the long-term.

However, four points from the past five games has halted Ipswich’s progress this season, and a top six finish now seems a tougher task

Nevertheless, it’s still possible, and Cook will be hoping to use a full week of training to get a better idea of his squad. And, here we look at TWO concerns the boss will have going into this period…

He still doesn’t know his best team

This is perhaps no surprise as Cook only took over at the start of the month, but he still doesn’t know his best team.

Changes were made for the weekend defeat at Portsmouth, which followed an alarming performance at Fleetwood. With Cook targeting promotion this season, he would’ve wanted a clearer idea of his best XI, but it’s not to be.

It’s down to the players to make a position in the team their own.

A lack of goals

A trend that Cook’s appointment hasn’t been able to resolve is the lack of goals.

The Suffolk outfit are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top nine, and it has to be a worry. Whether it’s down to the players at his disposal or the formation, the ex-Pompey manager needs to do something to give Ipswich more of a threat in the final third because it’s a major problem.