2 concerns Nigel Adkins has at Charlton Athletic as we head into the international break

Nigel Adkins saw his tenure as Charlton Athletic boss get off to an eventful start against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as the Addicks were held to a 2-2 draw at Plough Lane as the Dons twice came from behind to draw level.

The former Southampton boss will however have been pleased with some of the things he saw from his side, with the likes of Liam Millar and Jayden Stockley proving to be constant threats during the game.

However their defending left a lot to be desired as Akin Famewo in particular was guilty of handing a goal on a plate to Wimbledon striker Ryan Longman as his under hit backpass was intercepted by the youngster who then proceeded to tap home past Ben Amos in what was a car crash moment for the away side.

Now heading into the international break, we have decided to examine TWO concerns that Adkins has at Charlton since taking on the role late last week…

Conor Washington’s injury

The Northern Irishman was taken off injured in the first 10 minutes during the London Derby at the weekend and will sorely missed after what looked like a hamstring problem.

Washington has been in mixed form since arriving at the Valley but has however really hit a purple patch in more recent times and his absence will come as a blow for Adkins.

His injury is set to be assessed, but it has been reported that he is doubtful for his country’s next round of fixtures, which suggest he could be out for a good while if it is a tear rather than a strain.

This will mean that the newly installed Charlton boss will have to shuffle the pack up top for his side as they look to reinvigorate their play-off charge.

Akin Famewo’s form

As mentioned earlier in the article, the young defender suffered a moment to forget against Wimbledon and arguably cost his side all three points on what was a frustrating afternoon for the Addicks.

His recent mixed bag of form could well cost himself a starting place under the new gaffer, particularly with the likes of Deji Oshilaja waiting in the wings.

Whilst the almost imminent return of Ryan Inniss to the first team fold could also hamper the young defender’s chances even more during this crucial stage of the campaign.

For now his spot should be safe but if there are any more mishaps from the 22-year-old, he could well be set to be dropped to the bench.