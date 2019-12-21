2 clear weaknesses Millwall must exploit against Barnsley

Millwall are on an excellent run of late and have been ever since new manager Gary Rowett took over as manager.

This weekend, the Lions take on a Barnsley side who currently sit bottom of the Championship table after a poor start to the season.

The Tykes did manage to get an important three points last weekend however, so Millwall must be wary of any threat that could be posed to them on Saturday.

Here are TWO clear weaknesses that Millwall must exploit against Barnsley…

Defensive frailty

Barnsley recorded a brilliant result last weekend when they managed to beat QPR 5-3 in front of their own fans at Oakwell. However the Tykes were once again not at the races when it came to their defensive work, and on another day could have quite easily conceded a few more.

This is something that Millwall have to take advantage of. They need to use the running of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw to put Barnsley’s defence under immense pressure in the opening stages as one goal could set the tone of the game.

It’s something that Gary Rowett will have definitely looked at, and he’d probably be focusing how to get star player Jed Wallace on the ball as much as possible.

Lack of aerial prowess

Barnsley look very vulnerable from corners and crosses in recent weeks. They concede an awful lot of chances from these set-piece situations and one place you don’t want to do that is The Den. Millwall have a big physical presence and with Jake Cooper and Alex Pearce coming up for corners, there’s a real optimism around the ground when the Lions get a corner.

They have to take advantage of these situations and Millwall will have been working on the best way for them to get their head on the ball. Quality deliveries are needed and of course, if they can get their big men on the end of set-pieces then there’s no reason why they can’t beat Barnsley.