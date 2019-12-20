2 clear weaknesses Bristol City must exploit against Sheffield Wednesday

On Sunday, Bristol City face another test of their promotion credentials as they travel to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough in their final game before Christmas.

The Robins have lost their last two games in the league, both at home to Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, but Sheffield Wednesday will be a different type of test as the Owls are fifth in the league and unbeaten in their last five.

City manager Lee Johnson will be analysing footage of their opponents to try and figure out the Wednesday weaknesses as well as put a plan into action to try and exploit them.

And here are two weaknesses that Bristol City must exploit on Sunday…

Balls in behind

Sheffield Wednesday are susceptible to balls in behind the defence, and Bristol City can take advantage of that on Sunday.

Striker Andreas Weimann loves to play off the shoulder of the last man and he can be found in behind the defenders if one of the centre-backs like Ashley Williams or Tomas Kalas decide to take the direct approach.

Additionally, the Robins can keep the ball on the floor and look for balls in behind the defenders, zipping passes in behind for the likes of Niclas Eliasson and Callum O’Dowda to chase if they are on the pitch.

City have some quick attackers to use if they opt to play against Sheffield Wednesday, and the wingers can hit their hosts where it hurts if the Robins play quick, direct passes in behind for the forwards.

Balls into the box

Sheffield Wednesday’s defence don’t seem the strongest in the air, and set pieces as well as crosses from open play could be a weakness to the side.

Against Derby County a couple of games ago, Wednesday often lost headers in the box and allowed their visitors to get crosses into the air, a main source for City striker Famara Diedhiou when he hits the back of the net.

The Senegal striker is strong in the air and when Eliasson is on the wing, his crosses are a dream for any Bristol City player.

Josh Brownhill is also capable of putting a dead ball onto the head of a Robin in front of goal, and centre backs Williams, Kalas and Nathan Baker as well as Pedro Pereira and Kasey Palmer will fancy their chances from crosses into the area.

The game could be won or lost from crosses and set pieces on Sunday, so City will need to bring their A-game when they get the chance.