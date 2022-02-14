2 clear trends we’re seeing with Cardiff City at the moment – Do you agree?

Since the turn of the year, Cardiff City have managed to produce some impressive performances in the Championship under the guidance of manager Steve Morison.

After securing victories in their recent meetings with Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Peterborough United, the Bluebirds would have been hoping to secure a positive result in their showdown with Millwall on Saturday.

However, goals from Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett secured all three points for the Lions in this particular fixture.

Currently 20th in the Championship standings, the Bluebirds will be aiming to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone by beating Coventry City at the Cardiff City Stadium tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at TWO clear trends we’re seeing with Cardiff at the moment.

Do you agree?

The Bluebirds are not interested in dominating possession during fixtures

During Cardiff’s last five league fixtures, they have only managed to record more possession than their opponents on one occasion (52% against Bristol City).

Morison has opted to deploy a system which relies on defensive resilience and the ability to hit their opponents on the counter-attack.

This worked to great effect when they beat Peterborough United 4-0 earlier this month as they only had 32% of the ball in this fixture.

If Cardiff are able to improve their consistency in the coming weeks, there is no reason why they cannot climb the Championship standings.

The majority of Cardiff’s recent fixtures have been won by a single goal

With the exception of their showdown with Peterborough, five of Cardiff’s last six games have been won by a single goal.

Whilst the Bluebirds have prevailed in their meetings with Forest and Barnsley, they have also suffered defeat by this aforementioned margin during their clashes with Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Millwall.

This particular trend illustrates that Cardiff are able to remain competitive during their league fixtures regardless of the opposition that they are facing.

Morison will be confident in his side’s ability to pick up results between now and the end of the campaign if they continue to match their opponents in the Championship.